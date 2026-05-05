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Vincent Kompany's masterplan? Jonathan Tah backs coach's strategy as Bayern Munich aim to pull off Champions League comeback against PSG
Kompany’s defensive adjustment
Despite shipping five goals in a frantic first-leg encounter, Bayern centre-back Tah has made it clear that the Bundesliga leaders have no intention of retreating into a defensive shell. Speaking ahead of the return fixture, the Germany international emphasised that the team's identity is exactly what has carried them to the final four of the competition.
“Basically, our way of playing has brought us to where we are now. That's why I don't think we should change anything about it,” Tah explained to the media. The defender believes that maintaining their high-intensity approach is the only way to nullify the threat of PSG's star-studded frontline. He added: “The most important thing is simply our way of playing, that we are brave, that we are aggressive, win the challenges, win duels individually as well as a team as a whole, win second balls.”
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Kompany shuts down Guardiola comparisons
The tactical setup under Kompany has often drawn comparisons to his former mentor, Pep Guardiola, but the Belgian coach was quick to dismiss suggestions that he would "overthink" or drastically alter his plans for the big occasion. Kompany is determined to stick to the principles that have served him well throughout his first season in Bavaria, avoiding the trap of late tactical experiments.
“If I said I wanted to do something special, that would be a very stupid answer from me,” said Kompany when asked if he would follow Guardiola's habit of changing things in important games. He labelled such narratives as "media rubbish," insisting that he maintains an "inner peace" ahead of the clash. The coach claimed he has no trouble sleeping despite the pressure, having meticulously studied the opposition by watching approximately 35 PSG matches in recent days to prepare his masterplan.
Confidence in the attacking trident
While the focus remains on tightening a backline that will be tested by the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Tah is equally confident that Bayern's own offensive firepower can cause chaos at the other end. The trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz has been in scintillating form, and Tah admits that facing them in training is a daunting task that keeps the defenders sharp.
“It's outstanding to train with these guys every day. Their quality makes you better every day; they challenge you every day,” Tah remarked. The 30-year-old expressed his relief that he only has to face them at the club's training ground rather than in a competitive match, jokingly adding: “I prefer to watch them kill other defenders.”
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Fitness boost for the semi-final
Kompany received a significant boost on the injury front during the final training session before the game. Aside from long-term absentee Serge Gnabry, the head coach confirmed that he has a nearly full squad to choose from, which provides him with vital tactical flexibility for what could be a long night of European football.
The return of veteran full-back Raphael Guerreiro and youngster Lennart Karl offers fresh options from the bench if the game requires a change in tempo. With the squad almost at full strength, Kompany remains focused on the task at hand, stating that having everyone fit and available is essential for a game of this magnitude. The stage is now set for a classic encounter as Bayern seek to dethrone the defending champions and secure their place in the final.