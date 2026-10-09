Vincent Kompany hails 'world class' Michael Olise as Bayern Munich star continues incredible form

Olise has started the season in outstanding form with Bayern. After recording 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season, the 24-year-old has scored eight goals in just seven appearances across all competitions.

His phenomenal form in Germany has quickly caught the attention of world football. More importantly, it has earned the complete admiration of his manager, Kompany. The Belgian boss has been heavily impressed by his new star. Kompany now firmly believes that Olise has established himself as a global reference point in his position.