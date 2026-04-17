Vincent Kompany could certainly use him: might a ill-timed remark about a player Bayern Munich covet cost them his signature?

FC Bayern are making a strong push to sign the 25-year-old versatile attacker from Newcastle United, according to consistent reports. Though he is a very different type of player to Nicolas Jackson, Gordon could still take his place in the squad. The Chelsea loanee, expensive and disappointing in equal measure, will not be signed permanently.

Although Gordon is a natural left winger, at Newcastle he has recently been deployed as a centre-forward in the 4-2-3-1 system favoured by Vincent Kompany. “He’s a good false nine, but his best position remains the left wing, from where he can cut inside with his strong right foot,” explains blogger and podcaster Jamie Smith from the Newcastle fanzine The Mag in an interview with SPOX.

At Bayern, he could serve as a dual backup to both Diaz and Kane, using his immense pace to inject pace and directness off the bench. Widely regarded as one of Europe’s fastest players, Gordon has already been timed at 36.4 km/h in this season’s ChampionsLeague—eighth overall. For context, Munich’s own pace setters—Olise, Jackson and Konrad Laimer—have reached 33.9 km/h this season. Beyond his speed, Gordon also brings sharp dribbling and relentless pressing, qualities that should fit seamlessly into Vincent Kompany’s high-energy approach.