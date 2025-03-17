VIDEO: Woops! Lionel Messi accidentally steps on Barcelona shirt & leaves it on the ground as loving fans attempt to get Inter Miami superstar's attention from the stands
Lionel Messi has been spotted accidentally standing on a Barcelona shirt after fans tried desperately to get the Inter Miami star's attention.
- Messi in MLS action against Atlanta
- Fans throw Barcelona shirt at Argentine star
- Accidentally walks all over it before warm-up