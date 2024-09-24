VIDEO: Are you watching Ryan Reynolds?! Matthew McConaughey hits top corner with impressive barefoot shot as Hollywood actor & Austin FC co-owner visits MLS outfit
Matthew McConaughey has laid down a marker to fellow Hollywood co-owners, such as Ryan Reynolds, by finding the top corner with a shot at Austin FC.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Stake acquired in expansion outfit back in 2019
- One of several famous faces involved in soccer
- Has showcased talent with a ball at his feet
🟢📱