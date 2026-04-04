VIDEO: Vinicius Jr HUMILIATES Trent Alexander-Arnold with obscene nutmeg in Real Madrid training & launches into hilarious celebration

As soon as the ball passed through Alexander-Arnold's legs, Vinicius didn't hold back. Instead of continuing the game, he immediately carried out a hilarious celebration, laughing and mocking the right-back casually while being carried by Eduardo Camavinga. The rest of the Madrid squad were quick to join in on the fun. The moment sparked instant reactions from their team-mates, who were seen doubling over in laughter as the Liverpool-born defender tried to walk off the embarrassment.