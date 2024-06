VIDEO: ‘Sickest thing ever!’ - USWNT star Trinity Rodman taken for wild spin in Red Bull rally car that leaves her swearing but loving the adrenalin rush Trinity RodmanUSAWomen's footballWashington SpiritNWSLSummer Olympics

USWNT star Trinity Rodman has been for a wild spin in a Red Bull rally car that left her swearing, but also enjoying the “sickest thing ever”.