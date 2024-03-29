'No way!' - Fans left gobsmacked after viral video shows Lewis Dunk made almost identical mistake to let Romelu Lukaku score for Roma just two weeks before England shocker
A viral video has showcased how Lewis Dunk made two almost identical mistakes against Romelu Lukaku in the span of two weeks.
- Dunk makes mistake against Belgium's Lukaku
- Made the same mistake against Lukaku for Brighton
- Fans left frustrated by the identical mistakes