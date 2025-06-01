Trent - Roberto CarlosGetty/GOAL/X:@eldesmarque
Adam Drury

VIDEO: Roberto Carlos hilariously teaches Trent Alexander-Arnold essential Spanish words after Real Madrid transfer as England star meets Bernabeu icon at Spanish Grand Prix

T. Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridEngland

Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos hilariously taught Trent Alexander-Arnold essential Spanish words when the pair met at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Roberto Carlos teaches Alexander-Arnold Spanish
  • Pair met at Spanish Grand Prix
  • England international has joined Real Madrid
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches