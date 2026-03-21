VIDEO: Robert Sanchez has another blunder! Chelsea goalkeeper gifts Everton goal with costly mistake

The loss to Everton compounds a miserable week for Chelsea. They were dumped out of the Champions League in midweek by Paris Saint-Germain, losing 8-2 on aggregate to the defending champions in the last 16. The Blues have also been hit with a nine-month ban on registering academy players plus a £10.75 million ($13.7m) fine for breaching competition regulations when Roman Abramovich was club owner.

Rosenior admitted before the game it had been a tough week. He told reporters: "When you lose games, there is always damage attached to it. There is also me, I'm learning about the team, myself, my staff and the club. I learnt a lot this week. There is a resilience and determination to put things right from the team and me. We will see in the coming weeks what happens, which I am very confident about.

"Different challenges, every manager goes through moments like this, difficult weeks. I have had challenging periods before. At Strasbourg, we lost games. But I have always found ways to come through that. We are at that point again. As a group, we need to find a way to fight and come through a difficult period."