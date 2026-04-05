Amr El-Soulia, currently playing for Ceramica Cleopatra, has launched a scathing attack on Al Ahly’s management, revealing sensational behind-the-scenes details about his departure from the Red Castle at the end of last season and insisting that he did not receive the recognition he had expected.
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Video | Al-Souliya speaks out: Al-Ahly didn’t appreciate me… and I feel hurt that I didn’t get to say goodbye to the fans
It wasn’t the ending I deserved
In a television interview on MBC Egypt 2, El-Soulia said he had entered into negotiations with Al Ahly to renew his contract, but was surprised by a significant difference in outlook, explaining: “I wanted to renew for two seasons, whilst the club insisted on just one.”
He added that Marcel Koller, the manager at the time, had told him outright that he would not be a first-team regular the following season.
He continued: “What happened angered me, and I felt at the time that the end was near, and it wasn’t the ending I deserved.”
Al-Ahly didn’t treat me like the others
Al-Soulia expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the negotiations were conducted, pointing to a lack of recognition compared to other players, saying: “I wasn’t treated with the same respect that previous players had been shown, and that made me feel extremely angry; the negotiations were not good at all.”
He continued: “In my final season, no club official sat down with me apart from Mohamed Ramadan, the sporting director at the time, which was shocking to me.”
breach of the regulations
The former Al Ahly player’s anger did not stop there; he accused the club of breaching its own regulations, saying: “Al Ahly refused to remove the appearance clause from my contract, even though the regulations state that this clause does not apply to any player who has played more than 300 matches.”
A shocking ending
Al-Soulia noted that the end came as a shock following a change in the coaching staff, when sporting director Mohamed Youssef contacted him to inform him of new coach Ribeiro’s decision not to include him in the Club World Cup squad, and it was agreed that he would leave.
A serious injury
He concluded by saying: "I feel deeply hurt by the way I’ve had to leave. I had hoped the announcement would have been made earlier so that I could have received a proper send-off from the fans, but that didn’t happen."