VIDEO: Non-league Croydon FC back themselves for Guinness World Record as ex-Crystal Palace & Leeds forward scores outrageous halfway-line goal straight from kick-off
Non-league side Croydon FC are claiming a Guinness World Record after seeing ex-Crystal Palace and Leeds star Ryan Hall score straight from kick-off.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hall boasts Football League experience
- Tried his luck with first touch of the game
- Sent the ball looping over goalkeeper