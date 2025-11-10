Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Nico Williams is unbelievable! Athletic Club star beats three defenders ahead of sensational winning goal as ex-Barcelona target ends La Liga drought
Athletic get the better of Oviedo
After three successive losses to Getafe, Real Sociedad, and Newcastle United across La Liga and the Champions League, Athletic are back on track with a 1-0 win over Oviedo on Sunday. It was their young, dynamic winger Williams who salvaged the solitary goal of the fixture, adding his second of the campaign to lead his team's triumph.
Williams ends goal drought
The last time Williams scored or assisted for Athletic was in their first La Liga game of the season - a 3-2 win against Sevilla. The 22-year-old missed a handful of matches due to a groin injury, failed to find the net since his return until he sparked into life against Oviedo. Williams was sharp as he went past three defenders and powered his shot into the goal, rattling the crossbar and the net in the process.
Williams was once a Barcelona target
Not for one transfer window, but Williams was a top target for Barcelona across two summers. Before this season kicked off, he was almost set to travel to Catalonia after agreeing on personal terms and a six-year contract with Barca, a club that he has admired for a long time. However, Athletic were continuously hesitant to let go of their most promising young talent. Such was the rivalry that there were moments when administrators aimed to block the move. Ultimately, the move came to a surprising halt as Barcelona refused to grant a demand from his agent and the Spain international ended up signing a 10-year contract with the Basque side.

What comes next for Williams?
Williams has found his foot just at the right time. After Athletic return from the international break, their first game will be against Barca. It will be the first time the two sides meet since Williams snubbed the Catalans and agreed to the Basque club's terms. The game will be played on November 22.
