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VIDEO: Neymar in training! Brazil superstar recovered from injury & hoping to make first appearance of 2026 World Cup against Scotland

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Brazil have received a massive boost at the 2026 World Cup as talismanic forward Neymar has returned to the training pitch. After missing the first two fixtures due to a calf problem, the Santos superstar is now being fast-tracked for a return to action in the final Group C match against Scotland.

  • Neymar steps up recovery in New Jersey

    Neymar was seen back on the ball this Saturday in New Jersey, stepping up his rehabilitation as Brazil prepare for their final group-stage hurdle. The Santos playmaker has been sidelined for the start of the tournament, but footage of him performing ball drills on the field has ignited hope among the Selecao faithful that their number 10 is finally ready to make his mark on North American soil.

    While the majority of the squad took part in indoor recovery work at the Columbia Park training center following their recent exploits, Neymar was joined on the field only by full-back Alex Sandro. The forward has been battling a grade two calf strain that initially carried a two-to-three-week recovery timeline, but his progress has paved the way for an earlier-than-expected return to the fold.

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  • Ancelotti confirms return date

    Speaking after Brazil’s victory against Haiti, manager Carlo Ancelotti provided the definitive update that fans were waiting for. The Italian tactician has been cautious with his star man but confirmed that the integration process is now in its final stages. The plan is for the 34-year-old to build up his fitness individually before joining his teammates for full tactical sessions at the start of the week.

    Ancelotti said: "Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland." This news serves as a major tactical boost for the Selecao, who have navigated the group stage so far without their record goalscorer.


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  • Brazil v Panama - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Building momentum for the knockouts

    Despite ongoing injury concerns, the mood in the Brazil camp remains high following a dominant 3-0 win over Haiti that saw Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior find the net. That victory helped the five-time champions find their rhythm after a stuttering opening draw against Morocco. With four points on the board, avoiding defeat against Scotland should be enough to secure safe passage to the knockout rounds.

    Neymar's presence in the dressing room and on the training pitch provides a psychological lift for a squad looking to end their long wait for a sixth world title. Barring any late setbacks in training, the veteran forward is slated to return in Miami this Wednesday, providing Ancelotti with the firepower needed to clear the final Group C hurdle and head into the Round of 32 with a full-strength frontline.

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