Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Neymar gets a new look for 2026 World Cup! Brazil superstar enjoys fresh trim while using NASA technology to overcome latest injury setback
Space-age recovery for the Selecao star
In a race against time to be fit for the grandest stage of them all, Neymar is turning to advanced technology to accelerate the recovery of a muscular injury in his right calf. The attacker is undergoing an unconventional treatment that sets it apart from traditional training ground rehabilitation methods.
Last Saturday, Neymar was seen utilising an anti-gravity treadmill, a piece of equipment that allows for walking and running without the harsh impact usually felt on the injured area. The technology is designed to keep weight off the lower limbs while maintaining cardiovascular fitness and muscle engagement, providing the 34-year-old with his best chance of recovery.
How the NASA treadmill works
The mechanics of the machine are as fascinating as they are effective. The athlete is sealed into the unit at the waist by a specialised inflatable skirt, allowing the machine to precisely control the weight load exerted on the legs. This allows doctors, physiotherapists, and fitness coaches to gradually increase the body weight percentage as the player's recovery progresses through various stages.
While it may look futuristic, this specific technology has been a staple in elite football for over a decade. Several Brazilian giants, including Cruzeiro and Flamengo, have previously invested in the tech to help their stars return from layoff. Now, the national team is leaning on it heavily to ensure their talisman is ready for the tournament opener.
Neymar's New World Cup Hairstyle
Beyond his rehabilitation from injury, The Brazilian star opted for a refreshed look featuring lighter blond tones and a hairstyle reminiscent of the one he sported during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the transformation revealed by his long-time hairstylist Wagner Tenorio on social media.
The new haircut quickly sparked widespread discussion among fans across social media, with many comparing it to some of Neymar's most memorable World Cup appearances. The 34-year-old has a history of changing his hairstyle before major tournaments.
- Getty Images
Ancelotti backs timely Neymar comeback
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti remains optimistic that injured talisman Neymar will recover from a calf injury in time to feature at the World Cup. The Italian tactician confirmed that the Santos star is making excellent progress individually and will undergo a decisive medical scan on Monday before potentially rejoining full squad training next week.
Brazil has been drawn into Group C alongside Morocco, Scotland and Haiti. Brazil is the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles.