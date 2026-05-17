VIDEO: Neymar goes berserk as he's substituted by MISTAKE during Santos' heavy defeat to Cortiba

As reported by ESPN, the strange event occurred in the second half of the Brazilian Serie A clash while Neymar was receiving treatment for a right calf issue. The Santos coaching staff handed referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli a slip to withdraw Escobar, who wears number 31. However, the fourth official mistakenly raised the board for the number 10, worn by Neymar. Unaware of the blunder, Neymar actually returned to the pitch to continue playing. He only realised his match was officially over when he noticed that his team-mate Robinho Jr had already entered the fray in his place.