Iranian defender Mohammadi showcased his extraordinary trademark routine once again for Kostroma in Russia's second tier at Arena Khimki. His acrobatic front-flip throw-in launched the ball deep into the danger area, allowing Nikolai Tarasov to head home the 79th-minute winner. The solitary strike sealed a crucial 1-0 victory over Rotor in the ninth round of the 2026-27 campaign.
VIDEO: Better than Rory Delap? Iranian star Nader Mohammadi produces another incredible acrobatic flip-throw assist
Acrobatic throw seals victory
Watch the clip
Deadly weapon yields goals
Rotor attempted to neutralise the threat by assembling a makeshift wall near the touchline, yet Mohammadi's momentum-fuelled delivery sailed straight over the barrier and into the penalty area. The sensational play marked the full-back's second flip-throw assist of the current campaign, extending a remarkable career tally that features over 10 goals engineered through the acrobatic technique. His rare set-piece mastery continues to draw inevitable comparisons to Rory Delap's famous missile deliveries.
- Russian Look
Promotion push faces examination
The hard-fought triumph lifts Kostroma to sixth place in the First League table, accumulating 15 points from their opening eight matches. Roman Berezovskiy's side will now look to build on that positive momentum as they target the automatic promotion places in the coming weeks. In contrast, Rotor must find urgent solutions to arrest their inconsistent form after remaining stranded in 10th position with 10 points from nine outings.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting