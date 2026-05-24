VIDEO: Mohamed Salah surpasses Steven Gerrard in Liverpool record books with superb assist in final game

Salah delivered a moment of brilliance during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford, after cutting in from the right flank and entering the penalty area. He executed a flawless outside-of-the-boot pass to find Jones, who easily tapped it in. The forward impressed throughout with 69 touches and an 84 percent passing accuracy, completing 32 of his 38 passes. Before being replaced by Jeremie Frimpong in the 74th minute to a roaring standing ovation, he was a constant threat, registering four total shots with two on target and hitting the woodwork once, while creating one big chance.







