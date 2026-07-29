VIDEO: Mathys Tel scores incredible 25-yard free-kick for Tottenham in pre-season win over Sydney FC

Tel was the star of the show in Australia, curling a sensational 25-yard free-kick into the top-right corner to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 21-year-old forward, who completed a permanent £30m move from Bayern Munich last summer, delivered a performance that served as a timely reminder of his explosive potential.

His display on the left flank comes at a time when Spurs are heavily linked with Manchester City winger Savinho, who is reportedly pushing for the move. Tel’s clinical strike and energetic 45-minute cameo suggested he is ready to fight for his spot, even if De Zerbi chooses to add more depth to the squad.



