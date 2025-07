VIDEO: 'I'm ready to lose it all!' - Mason Greenwood singled out by furious Roberto De Zerbi in dressing room after Marseille's 3-0 Le Classique defeat to PSG as shocking rant revealed in new documentary M. Greenwood R. De Zerbi Marseille Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain

Mason Greenwood was on the end of an outburst from manager Roberto De Zerbi in a video which has been revealed as part of a new Marseille documentary.