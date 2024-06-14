VIDEO: Luis Suarez tests comedy acting skills in Lionel Messi-themed advert – with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham reacting to ‘GOAT’ sketch
Luis Suarez has put his acting skills to the test in a Lionel Messi-themed advert that has left Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham in stitches.
- Uruguayan striker reunited with Argentine in Florida
- Previously starred together at Barcelona
- Veteran frontman able to poke fun at himself