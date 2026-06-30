VIDEO: Lionel Messi meets Tom Holland in hilarious new promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie

In a collaboration that few saw coming, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has swapped the football pitch for the streets of New York City in a brand-new promotional video for Sony Pictures. The "GOAT" is currently leading Argentina through the 2026 World Cup, but he found time to link up with Hollywood star Tom Holland in a clip that has quickly set social media alight.

The short film begins with Holland’s Peter Parker sitting quietly in a cafe before he is stunned by the arrival of the footballing icon. Clearly starstruck, the actor trips over his own feet as he tries to approach the World Cup winner. Messi, playing a heightened version of himself, reveals he is actually using a tracking device to hunt down the web-slinger himself, prompting Parker to suit up and take the veteran forward for a high-flying tour of the city skyline.







