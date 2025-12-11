VIDEO: Lionel Messi speaks English! Ref cam captures Inter Miami superstar debating decisions during historic MLS Cup final win

Messi, alongside wife Antonela and their three sons, settled quickly in South Florida. He has enhanced his standing as the most decorated player of all-time. Having inspired Inter Miami to Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield triumphs, major trophy No.47 was obtained when savouring a historic MLS Cup success.

As captain of the Herons, one of Messi’s responsibilities is to interact with match officials. There are plenty of team-mates that are happy to do talking for him, but the evergreen 38-year-old also wants to get his message across.

Ref cam video from a cup final date with Vancouver proves that the World Cup-winning GOAT can express himself in basic English when required. He is seen debating one decision as he asks: “No foul?”