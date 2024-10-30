VIDEO: Lionel Messi-esque! Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri bends home outrageous Carabao Cup goal against Preston in copycat of Argentine great
Ethan Nwaneri capped an exceptional display with a breath-taking, Lionel Messi-like goal to help Arsenal ease into the last eight of the Carabao Cup.
- Teenager scored Arsenal's second goal against Preston
- 20-yard stunner was Nwaneri's third Carabao Cup goal in two games
- Gunners wrapped up 3-0 win at Championship side