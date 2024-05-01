VIDEO: Leeds brutally trolled by Leicester's Stephy Mavididi in hilarious tooth-brushing clip after slipping up in Championship promotion race
Leicester City star Stephy Mavididi has trolled Leeds United after winning the Championship and seeing Daniel Farke's side falter in the process.
- Leeds Utd beat Leicester twice this season
- Rutter said Leeds were Championship's best side
- Leicester's Mavididi trolls them after winning league