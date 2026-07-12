VIDEO: No sign of Kylian Mbappe ankle injury as France superstar shares jokes with Thierry Henry & Michael Olise ahead of World Cup semi-final clash with Spain
Mbappe laughs off injury concerns
Concerns that Mbappe's 2026 World Cup could be hampered by injury have been eased, as the forward was captured sharing jokes with legendary French striker Thierry Henry at the team hotel. The 27-year-old was seen laughing alongside Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, displaying no obvious signs of the ankle discomfort that led to his late withdrawal during the win against Morocco.
The captain’s upbeat demeanour is a significant boost for manager Didier Deschamps, who is looking to guide Les Bleus to a third consecutive World Cup final. Mbappe has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, reaching a total of 20 career World Cup goals.
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Deschamps explains quarter-final withdrawal
The alarm bells originally rang when Mbappe was seen with ice strapped to his right ankle after being taken off in the 77th minute of the 2-0 win over Morocco. Addressing the media post-match, Deschamps provided an update on the situation. "Kylian had a slight ankle issue; he was feeling some pain," the coach said of his captain's fitness. Per Forbes, Mbappe has since told reporters that he had indeed endured a "minor ankle injury" but insisted he was "completely fine" as he prepares for the semi-final in Dallas.
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History beckons for the France captain
As France prepare for their clash with Spain on Tuesday, Mbappe stands on the verge of further history. He has already become the first player in French history to be involved in 100 international goals, having recorded 64 goals and 36 assists for his country. His eight goals in the current tournament leave him tied with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.
Beyond sharing jokes at the team hotel, Henry also paid a visit to the French dressing room immediately following the quarter-final victory. The 1998 World Cup winner praised the team's ongoing run but warned the current crop of stars that the job is far from over.
He told the players: "Seeing that enthusiasm is truly extraordinary. Long may it last. It really warms the heart, especially seeing a team like this. But hey, we're only in the semi-finals. It's beautiful, don't get me wrong! But when I say 'we're only in the semi-finals,' it's because we want to go all the way." With Mbappe seemingly fit and firing, the dream of back-to-back-to-back finals remains very much alive.
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