VIDEO: Keppy-uppies on the beach! Alisha Lehmann & boyfriend Montel McKenzie showcase ball-juggling skills while enjoying romantic holiday in Jamaican paradise

The couple took full advantage of the white sands and turquoise waters, proving that football is never far from their minds even when off the clock. The high-quality technique on display while juggling on the sand earned praise from fans, further cementing Lehmann's reputation as a player who lives and breathes the sport regardless of the setting.

Lehmann is currently one of the most followed female footballers in the world, having built a digital presence that extends far beyond the pitch. Her profile merges her professional career in football with constant activity on social media, where each post tends to spark immediate discussion and engagement with her millions of followers across various platforms.