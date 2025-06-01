media-Women-US-MEDIA-WOMEN-GRACIE-AWARDS-AWARD-CELEBRITYAFP
Harry Sherlock

VIDEO: Kate Scott stages hilarious disappearing act during CBS Sports' Champions League final coverage and swaps Thierry Henry for Tom Cruise & David Beckham

Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain vs InterInterD. Beckham

Kate Scott staged a hilarious disappearing act as she was 'substituted' for Anita Jones during CBS' Champions League final coverage.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Scott left Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards
  • Linked up with superstars David Beckham and Tom Cruise
  • Peter Schmeichel put up substitution board
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches