VIDEO: Man City forgotten man Kalvin Phillips sent off for shocking challenge in Steel City derby
Phillips makes shock transfer to Sheffield United
Phillips raised eyebrows this winter by swapping Manchester City for Championship side Sheffield United. The midfielder made the move in a bid for regular minutes after struggling for minutes throughout his time with Pep Guardiola's side. Phillips made his first start for his new club against Portsmouth last time out and was named in the starting XI again for the Steel City derby. However, the City loanee lasted just 49 minutes after being shown a straight red for a poor challenge.
Watch Phillips sent off in derby clash
Why Phillips joined Sheffield United
Speaking before the match, Phillips had made it clear how eager he is to get his career back on track. He told Sky Sports: "I want to play as many games as possible. If I'd gone to a Premier League team, it might have taken longer to get into the team, and they have fewer games. I'd rather be put in the deep end than work my way in. Chris (Wilder) has been really good with me, asking how I'm feeling and making sure that if there's anything body-wise or uncomfortable, he's there to ask the questions. I've really enjoyed it since I've been here.
"Funnily enough, it was early December when I was thinking about going out on loan. Pat texted me and said Chris is asking him to message me to see what I thought about coming here to play a few games. At first, I wasn't sure, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought why not? I spoke to Pat and, to be honest, I barely spoke to Chris. I just made my mind up, spoke to my agent and said I'd rather go to Sheffield United than anywhere else. I've always admired the way Chris manages and the stories I've heard about him. It just felt like the perfect fit."
What comes next?
Phillips will now face more time on the sidelines due to his red card against Sheffield Wednesday in what will be a further blow to the midfielder. The 30-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Blades and is then due to return to Manchester City where he has a contract until 2028.