AFP
VIDEO: Kai Havertz fires Arsenal into the lead and joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League final club with early goal against PSG
Havertz joins the elite in Budapest
Havertz has cemented his status as a big-game specialist by opening the scoring for Arsenal in just the fifth minute of the Champions League final against PSG. The German forward broke free down the left wing and, with no one closing him down, drove into the penalty area before blasting the ball into the roof of the net.
By finding the net at the Puskas Arena, Havertz became one of only three players in history to score in a Champions League final for two different teams, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich and Juventus).
The German forward, who previously scored the decisive goal for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2021 final, put Mikel Arteta's men in the driving seat with his early strike against Luis Enrique's side, as Arsenal look to secure their first continental crown and complete a historic double following their Premier League triumph.
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Enrique’s praise and history favor Arsenal
Enrique, aiming for his third Champions League title as a coach, was complimentary of Arsenal's rise prior to the game. He stated: “No, I am not surprised, especially with what they have done this year. They are absolutely worthy of winning the Premier League. They were the best team and the most consistent. It was not always easy with Manchester City on their tails, but they deserved the title. Arteta has been there for six and a half years so he knows the team inside out.”
History is firmly on Arsenal's side, as each of the last 11 teams to score the opening goal in a Champions League final have gone on to lift the trophy. The last side to take the lead first and still fall short was Atletico Madrid back in 2014, when they eventually succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid.
- AFP
Gunners chase history against the reigning champions
This clash marks Arsenal’s second-ever appearance in a Champions League final, following their heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in 2006 - a match that, coincidentally, also saw the Gunners take the lead before slipping up. In stark contrast, Paris Saint-Germain enter the pitch as the defending champions, looking to retain their crown after dismantling Inter with a resounding 5-0 victory in last season's final.