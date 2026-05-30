VIDEO: Kai Havertz fires Arsenal into the lead and joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League final club with early goal against PSG

Havertz has cemented his status as a big-game specialist by opening the scoring for Arsenal in just the fifth minute of the Champions League final against PSG. The German forward broke free down the left wing and, with no one closing him down, drove into the penalty area before blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

By finding the net at the Puskas Arena, Havertz became one of only three players in history to score in a Champions League final for two different teams, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich and Juventus).

The German forward, who previously scored the decisive goal for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2021 final, put Mikel Arteta's men in the driving seat with his early strike against Luis Enrique's side, as Arsenal look to secure their first continental crown and complete a historic double following their Premier League triumph.