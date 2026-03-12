VIDEO: Camera catches Jude Bellingham's gobsmacked reaction to Federico Valverde's hat-trick in Real Madrid's win over Man City

Real Madrid put in a superb European performance on Wednesday night, crushing Manchester City 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite missing key players like Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham due to injuries, Alvaro Arbeloa's side took a commanding lead before half-time.

It was Federico Valverde's night. The 27-year-old midfielder opened the scoring by converting a long pass from Thibaut Courtois before doubling the lead just seven minutes later. He then scored his third goal of the match three minutes before half-time, ensuring Los Blancos took a three-goal lead into the second half.

During the interval, Bellingham was seen watching the goal on a large screen from his seat in the stands. The England midfielder appeared completely shocked, his mouth hanging open as he reviewed the goal. Not only Bellingham, Mbappe, who was watching from the stands as well, also reacted excitedly after Valverde scored a hat-trick in the match.