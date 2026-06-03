VIDEO: Jordan Henderson reacts as he's asked awkward question about massive names left out of England's World Cup squad

With several high-profile stars failing to make Tuchel's 26-man cut for the 48-team tournament, such as Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 35-year-old was asked for his take on those left behind. Speaking from the team's training base in Florida, Henderson acknowledged the ongoing debate surrounding the German manager's picks.

“I know everybody likes to speak about players that aren’t here,” admitted Henderson. “Unfortunately that’s the case with every England squad. There’s so many good players, so much talent. But for us as a squad here, it’s about being together. We’re here for a reason."

"It’s about bringing that – being the best version of yourself, being the best version individually and collectively. Working every day to achieve our dreams really."