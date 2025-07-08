Fluminense FC v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Joao Pedro opens Chelsea account in stunning style with brilliant brace against former club Fluminense at Club World Cup

J. PedroChelseaFluminense vs ChelseaFluminenseFIFA Club World Cup

Joao Pedro wasted no time making an impact at Chelsea, scoring a stunning brace on his first start in their Club World Cup semi-final clash against Fluminense. The Brazilian forward, who spent his formative football years with the Rio-based club, showed both class and composure with a curling strike from outside the box, and followed up with a superb drive from 18 yards.

