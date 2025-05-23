VIDEO: Heung-min Son gets his medal! Spurs captain shows off Europa League winner's prize as James Maddison is left terrified by confetti in hilarious celebration clip
Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has finally received his Europa League winner's medal after he missed out during the presentation ceremony in Bilbao.
- Spurs won the Europa League, beating Man Utd
- Son and two others did not get a medal
- The forward has now received his due