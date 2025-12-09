VIDEO: Gareth Bale sends classy message to Son Heung-min ahead of South Korean's emotional Tottenham return following summer exit

Tottenham have also unveiled a mural in tribute to Son ahead of the match. The artwork displayed on Tottenham High Road features Son's trademark celebration and the Spurs star with the Europa League trophy. Son paid a visit to the mural during his return to London and added his signature to the bottom.

Son has also spoken about how important the trip back to his former club is for him, telling the club's media: "When I announced my difficult decision to leave Spurs in the summer, it was in Korea and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to fans at the stadium. Now I am so happy because I am going to come back to London on 9th December, for the Champions League match, and be able to tell the Spurs fans in person just how much their support and love over 10 years has meant to me and my family. It will be emotional, but it's important for me and the club that this happens.”