Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: 'F*cking tiring!' - Jude Bellingham vents 'finishing' frustration to Real Madrid attackers Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr & Rodrygo during Mallorca stalemate in revealing behind-the-scenes footage

Jude BellinghamReal MadridKylian MbappeVinicius JuniorMallorca vs Real MadridLaLigaRodrygo

Jude Bellingham vented at Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo about “f*cking tiring” tracking back during Real Madrid’s draw at Mallorca.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Los Blancos opened title defence on the road
  • Held to a surprising draw on their travels
  • Superstar forwards yet to click as a collective