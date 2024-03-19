Erling Haaland John Cena splitGetty Images
Jamie Spencer

VIDEO: Erling Haaland and John Cena star in crazy clip promoting Man City's U.S. preseason tour - with Cityzens set to face Christian Pulisic's AC Milan and Barcelona

Manchester CityPremier LeagueCelticChelseaAC MilanBarcelona

Manchester City shared a bizarre clip of Erling Haaland taking a video call from a 'secret superfan' - who turned out to be WWE legend John Cena.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man City use John Cena in tour promotion
  • WWE legend video calls Erling Haaland
  • Cityzens to play four matches in United States

Editors' Picks