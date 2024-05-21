VIDEO: Did Erling Haaland mock KSI with Arsenal ‘bottle’ jibe? Man City star sends Prime-themed message to Gunners fan after Man City’s Premier League title triumph Erling HaalandPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenal

Erling Haaland has sent a Premier League title message to Arsenal fan KSI, with some fans suggesting that he worked a Prime-themed “bottle” jibe in.