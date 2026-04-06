VIDEO: Danny Dyer joins in with X-rated West Ham fan chant about his daughter Dani before watching son-in-law Jarrod Bowen miss penalty in FA Cup shootout loss to Leeds

Dyer maintains a deeply respectful and close-knit relationship with England international Bowen away from the spotlight of the pitch. The 48-year-old has frequently spoken of his admiration for Bowen’s grounded nature, noting that the forward avoids the stereotypical trappings of modern football fame.

Speaking previously to talkSPORT about his son-in-law's character, Dyer said: "It's how humble he is. He doesn't watch Match of the Day. Footballers, they obviously can't watch themselves on tele and Match Of The Day is only on tele once a week, so I thought he'd watch it, but he doesn't. I love the fact that he doesn't watch it. He plays his game, he gets on with it, he doesn't really like talking about it. We rarely talk about football. I give him a little message every now and then after a game or before a game – sometimes he blanks me and fair enough, but he just gets on with it and that's what I love about him. There's nothing stereotypically footballer about him."