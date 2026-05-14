VIDEO: 'Bukayo's one of us & that is everything' - Saka reacts to 'beautiful' letter penned by Arsenal fan
- AFP
'Bukayo Saka is one of us' - Fan pens emotional letter to Arsenal star
The letter reads: "Bukayo Saka. What can I possibly say that hasn't been said? Bukayo Saka isn't just a name on the team, he's the one who has the North Bank on their feet. The drop of the shoulder, the end product. Hope disguised as a winger.
"He's the reason kids in north London cut inside onto their left foot and actually believe. The guy who laughs at the corner flag, 3-0 up vs Real Madrid, like a fan on the pitch. Bukayo Saka is one of us.
"Through it all, the kicks, the pressure, the expectation, Bukayo is joy, resilience and hope. The journey means something. It means young kids have proof of the dream coming true. Bukayo's one of us and for an Arsenal fan, that is everything."
'Wow' - Watch Saka read out letter from supporter
Saka reacts after 'receiving the love from the people'
Saka has been with Arsenal since the age of seven, progressing through the club's famed Hale End academy to his current role as first-team regular, leader and fan favourite. Asked by Beast Mode On Podcast host Adebayo Akinfenwa how reading the words within the fan's letter makes him feel, the 24-year-old replies: "Wow. Thank you. This is beautiful. This is a real Arsenal fan, I can tell by some of the things he's saying.
"Some of the moments that we've shared together, I didn't know, but obviously for him it meant a lot. For me, this is nice. It's beautiful to read things like this, receiving the love from the people."
Watch the full episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast with guest Bukayo Saka
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