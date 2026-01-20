Days after their horror show at Old Trafford, where Pep Guardiola's side were outclassed by United, City put in another abject display, this time in a 3-1 loss against Bodo/Glimt. The visitors were 2-0 down at the break thanks to a Kasper Hogh double, and then the game was put to bed in the 58th minute courtesy of a moment of magic from Jens Petter Hauge. Rodri's pass was cut out in midfield, before the ball was quickly fed to Hauge. He then left the City talisman trailing in his wake, before bending in a spectacular long-range strike to make it 3-0. To make matters worse, Rodri picked up two yellow cards in the space of 53 seconds. This was the first time the Spain international had received a red card in the Champions League.
VIDEO: Bodo/Glimt in dreamland! Stunned Man City concede Champions League wonder goal moments before Rodri earns incredible 53-SECOND red card
Man City's torment continues
Watch the goal
Rodri can have 'no complaints'
After Rayan Cherki pulled a goal back for City, Rodri was booked for a trip on Hakon Evjen in the 61st minute, and then less than a minute later he was given his marching orders for a similar offence. According to former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton, it was "reckless" from the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.
He said on BBC Radio 5 Live at Aspmyra Stadion: "I've got to say I don't think Rodri can have any complaints. Rodri pulls Blomberg back. Manchester City lose the ball and he's walking off now. He had to go. I don't know how many seconds there were between the first and second one. It's reckless from Rodri."
On TNT Sports' coverage, former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison also criticised Rodri for his naivety. He said: "Definite second yellow card as well. He grabs him around the neck and I saw it coming a mile off. He's got all the experience in the world and he's a tiny bit naive there. Now his team's right in a hole. 53 seconds between the two yellows."
Watch the Rodri red card
What comes next for Man City?
Despite this 3-1 loss, City are still in a good position to qualify automatically for the last 16 of the Champions League. But this defeat could see them head into the play-offs if results go against them. After two straight losses, City's upcoming home clash against Premier League basement side Wolves on Saturday may look a little more daunting.