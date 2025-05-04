Kane-BayernGetty/GOAL/IG:@harrykane
Adam Drury

VIDEO: Beers start flowing for Harry Kane as he leads Bayern Munich team-mates in rendition of 'We Are The Champions' after lifting trophy curse with Bundesliga title triumph

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesliga

Harry Kane posted a video of he and his Bayern Munich team-mates drinking beer and singing 'We Are The Champions' after lifting his trophy curse.

  • Beers flow for Kane
  • Ends trophy curse with Bundesliga title
  • Sings 'We Are The Champions' with team-mates
