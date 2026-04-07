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Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Video: Bayern toy with Real Madrid's nerves at the Bernabéu

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

A Bavarian surprise in the Merengue stronghold

On a thrilling European night at the Santiago Bernabéu, the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich unfolded at a frenetic pace and with dramatic twists and turns; the result reflected not only a tactical battle but also a battle of nerves between two sides with a rich history in the Champions League.

Bayern dominated Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, winning 2–1. The scoring was opened by Colombia’s Luis Díaz in the 41st minute, followed by Harry Kane 20 seconds into the second half, whilst Los Blancos got back into the game with a goal from Kylian Mbappé in the 74th minute.

  • An early Bavarian shock… total dominance

    Bayern Munich went into the match brimming with confidence and imposed an attacking style from the very first minutes, capitalising on Real Madrid’s defensive disorganisation and the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

    The German side threatened Andriy Lunin’s goal on more than one occasion, most notably with Dayot Upamecano’s effort, which was cleared off the line.

    As the pressure continued, the first goal came in the 41st minute through Luis Díaz following a clever pass from Serge Gnabry, capitalising on the visitors’ dominance and ending the first half with a deserved lead.

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  • 20 seconds can really dampen morale

    As the second half got underway, Real Madrid were dealt a crushing blow, with Bayern needing just 20 seconds to double their lead: Harry Kane capitalised on a costly error in build-up play to fire a superb shot into the net, scoring the second goal to the astonishment of the Bernabéu crowd.

    Bayern continued to threaten and came close to adding to their tally through Olise and Kane, whilst Real Madrid seemed unable to keep up with the German side’s pace, so great was the shock.

  • Neuer shines... and hope returns

    Real Madrid tried to gradually get back into the game and created several clear-cut chances, most notably a one-on-one for Vinícius Júnior, who bizarrely squandered the opportunity to reduce the deficit, as well as a shot from Mbappé that Manuel Neuer brilliantly saved.

    The German goalkeeper was one of the standout performers of the match, making crucial saves that kept his side in the lead, at a time when Los Blancos lacked the finishing touch despite a relative improvement in their performance.

    In the 74th minute, the match came alive again after Kylian Mbappé scored a goal to reduce the deficit, capitalising on a perfect low cross from Alexander-Arnold, restoring hope for Real Madrid and setting the final minutes alight.

    The Royal side came close to equalising on several occasions in the following moments, but haste and a poor final touch prevented them from doing so, whilst Bayern held on to their lead until the final whistle, leaving the door open for all possible scenarios in next week’s second leg in Munich.

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