VIDEO: 'Listening to tactics for next game!' - Aurelien Tchouameni hilariously crashes Thomas Muller live TV interview after Real Madrid's Champions League draw with Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller couldn't help but laugh when Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni crashed his interview after their Champions League tie.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern draw 2-2 with Real Madrid
- Champions League tie evenly poised
- Tchouameni crashes Muller's live interview