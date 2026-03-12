The 33-year-old centre-back, who put in a characteristically robust performance to keep Pep Guardiola’s side at bay, was captured on video jumping in his seat, honking his horn, and singing along with the Blancos faithful. With his windows rolled down and a massive grin on his face, Rudiger high-fived fans and encouraged the chants of his name, fully embracing the jubilant atmosphere after Federico Valverde's first-half hat-trick dismantled the Premier League giants.
VIDEO: Antonio Rudiger dances in his car & honks his horn as jubilant fans block Real Madrid star's exit from Bernabeu after Man City win
The soul of the party
Watch the clip
Controversy meets celebration
The celebrations are in sharp contrast to the disciplinary issues that have followed Rudiger recently, with La Liga’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) admitting that Rudiger should have been sent off for violent conduct during a match against Getafe. Despite the officiating scrutiny surrounding him, the German defender remains an untouchable figure in the hearts of the Madridistas, who value his raw intensity and infectious post-match energy.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus turns to the Etihad
On the pitch, the victory was a statement of intent from the Spanish giants, who took a massive step toward the quarter-finals. Speaking after the final whistle, team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold was full of praise for the squad's performance, telling TNT Sports it was a "massive performance" that proved their resilience. "It doesn't matter what injuries we have got," he said, noting that they successfully silenced those who "expected us to get battered tonight."
Despite the three-goal cushion and the party atmosphere, Alvaro Arbeloa's men know the job is only half done. The return leg in Manchester will require the same level of focus and intensity that Rudiger displays every time he steps onto the grass. The defender's ability to switch from a light-hearted prankster off the pitch to a terrifying enforcer on it will be vital as Real Madrid look to defend their lead in England.