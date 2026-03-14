VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann is Tommy Shelby! Why Atletico Madrid stars dressed up as Peaky Blinders before Getafe La Liga clash

The worlds of Spanish football and gritty British drama collided as Atleti announced a strategic partnership with Netflix to promote the upcoming film, 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano was transformed into a cinematic stage prior to the meeting with Getafe, blending the "courage and heart" of the Colchoneros with the ruthless ambition of the Shelby family.
This unique marketing move saw the club’s official channels release a viral short film featuring first-team stars fully immersed in the early 20th-century aesthetic. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between global sports and high-end entertainment, utilising the stadium’s technical capabilities to provide a matchday experience unlike any other for the local supporters.