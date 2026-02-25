AFP
Victor Osimhen's value has 'doubled' since €75m Galatasaray deal as vice-president vows to lure Hakan Calhanoglu away from Inter after two failed attempts
The Osimhen effect
The crown jewel of this strategy is Victor Osimhen, whose permanent move to Rams Park has already proved to be a masterstroke of business. Despite interest from several top European sides, the Nigerian striker chose Istanbul after his relationship with Napoli collapsed and has since scored 15 goals in 23 games. Reflecting on the €75 million investment, Kavukcu remains bullish about the striker’s market worth. "When we purchased him, many spoke of it as a crazy investment. I think Victor has proven everyone wrong, considering that his value has doubled. We know he is one of the best centre-forwards in the world and we want to achieve great goals together," he told media outlets.
The hunt for Hakan Calhanoglu
While Osimhen leads the line, Galatasaray are already planning their next major raid on the Italian top flight. The primary target is Inter playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turkish international is considered a national icon, and the Gala hierarchy is determined to bring him home. Kavukcu revealed that the club has already seen two approaches knocked back, including a significant attempt during the most recent January transfer window when Inter refused to sanction a mid-season exit for their midfield anchor.
Kavukcu is undeterred by the previous rejections, insisting that a deal is a matter of 'when' rather than 'if'. "Yes, we made another attempt for Calhanoglu in January. There was a discussion with the Inter directors, but we were told that Hakan would not leave during the winter market. We have never hidden our interest. Hakan is an icon of the Turkish national team and supports Galatasaray. I don’t know when, but I am certain that one day we will see him playing for us," the vice-president added, signalling a clear intent to return for the 32-year-old.
Osimhen’s painful Napoli exit
The success of the Osimhen deal was built on the player's desire to escape a toxic situation in Naples. The striker recently revealed the depth of his frustration with the Partenopei, particularly after a controversial social media video posted by the club. The Nigerian international claimed that Napoli "treated me like a dog" during the final months of his tenure, which made his decision to move to Turkey much easier. Now settled in Istanbul, he has rediscovered the form that made him one of the most feared strikers in world football.
Negotiating such a high-profile transfer required navigating the notoriously difficult demands of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Kavukcu admitted that the deal tested the club's resolve and financial standing. "With the Napoli, the purchase of Osimhen was complicated, but it is normal when talking about such high figures: De Laurentiis had set the price and, when we came forward, he wanted to be sure that we would be able to pay all that money. Having succeeded is a source of great pride, because we have shown everyone the power of our club," he explained.
Building a European powerhouse
The club’s recruitment strategy is heavily influenced by head coach Okan Buruk, who spent three years playing in Italy for Inter. This connection has led to a squad filled with former Serie A stars, including Mauro Icardi, Lucas Torreira and Noa Lang. The latter arrived on loan from Napoli recently and has already made an impact, scoring twice against Juventus on his European debut for the club. Kavukcu confirmed that the Turkish side possesses an option to buy the Dutch winger at the end of the season.
Ultimately, the goal is for Galatasaray to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. By targeting established stars and icons like Calhanoglu, the club believes it can bridge the gap to the European elite. "It will take us a few years, but the project is well underway. Our fans are spread all over the world and in Istanbul one settles in quickly. When we present our plan to the players, it is difficult for them to refuse to play for us," Kavukcu concluded, warning the rest of Europe that their recent victory over Juventus was just the beginning.
