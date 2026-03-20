Victor Osimhen & Noa Lang show off their battle scars after attackers end up hospitalised in Liverpool clash

Osimhen's evening was over before it ever began. The Nigerian striker collided with Ibrahima Konate during an aerial duel in the first half, with the Liverpool defender landing heavily on Osimhen's arm. Despite being in visible discomfort and having his arm strapped up on the pitch, the 25-year-old soldiered and completed the opening 45 minutes. However, checks at half-time confirmed the extent of the damage, and he was not risked in the second half. Galatasaray later confirmed in an official statement that hospital examinations had revealed a fracture in Osimhen's right forearm.