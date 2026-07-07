Victor Osimhen told why Barcelona transfer will never happen - with Nigerian striker seeing Camp Nou switch from Galatasaray ruled out

Osimhen enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with Galatasaray, playing a crucial role in helping the club secure the Super Lig title. Osimhen finished the season with 22 goals and eight assists across all competitions, cementing his status as one of the most clinical forwards in European football. Naturally, these impressive numbers have generated intense speculation regarding his immediate future, with numerous top clubs monitoring the situation.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in Osimhen. However, not everyone is convinced that a switch to Catalunya would be the right move for the prolific frontman, despite the constant rumours swirling ahead of the upcoming transfer window.