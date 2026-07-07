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Moataz Elgammal

Victor Osimhen told why Barcelona transfer will never happen - with Nigerian striker seeing Camp Nou switch from Galatasaray ruled out

V. Osimhen
Barcelona
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Galatasaray
LaLiga

Victor Osimhen has enjoyed a spectacular campaign at Galatasaray, but the prolific Nigerian forward has been warned that a high-profile move to Barcelona is highly unlikely to materialise. A former Super Lig rival believes that while Osimhen is an incredibly gifted goalscorer, he lacks the refined technical ability required to fit into the tactical system at Camp Nou.

  • Galatasaray success sparks transfer talk

    Osimhen enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with Galatasaray, playing a crucial role in helping the club secure the Super Lig title. Osimhen finished the season with 22 goals and eight assists across all competitions, cementing his status as one of the most clinical forwards in European football. Naturally, these impressive numbers have generated intense speculation regarding his immediate future, with numerous top clubs monitoring the situation.

    Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in Osimhen. However, not everyone is convinced that a switch to Catalunya would be the right move for the prolific frontman, despite the constant rumours swirling ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

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    Dursun questions Barcelona fit

    Former Fenerbahce striker Serdar Dursun has now voiced his doubts regarding the suitability of Osimhen for Barcelona. Speaking on the Cup Diary programme broadcast on Spor Smart, Dursun acknowledged the undeniable talent that Osimhen possesses but heavily criticised his technical proficiency.

    The Turkish player stated via Fanatik: "I don't think Osimhen can play for Barcelona. Osimhen is a talented player, but he doesn't have a clean technique." Dursun feels that Barcelona have a specific philosophy that demands exceptional ball control and intricate passing skills, traits he believes Osimhen simply does not demonstrate. This harsh assessment highlights a perceived major weakness in an otherwise stellar attacking arsenal for Osimhen.

  • Alternatives emerge for Catalan giants

    The assertions made by Dursun appear to align with recent developments in the transfer market, as Barcelona have seemingly shifted their focus elsewhere. Recent reports indicate that Barcelona have registered a strong interest in signing Argentine forward Julian Alvarez, rather than pursuing a costly deal for Osimhen. Barcelona have consistently prioritised players who seamlessly integrate into their possession-heavy approach, which explains the pivot towards Alvarez.

    While Osimhen remains a highly sought-after commodity, the persistent doubts over his technical refinement might deter clubs with similar tactical demands. Consequently, Osimhen must look at other potential destinations as his time with Galatasaray could still be drawing to a close.

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    What next for Osimhen?

    Osimhen is expected to clarify his future in the coming weeks as pre-season preparations for the 2026-27 campaign officially begin. With a transfer to Barcelona looking increasingly unlikely, Osimhen will likely engage in discussions with other interested parties like Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain. Galatasaray have a battle on their hands to retain their star striker amid escalating global interest.

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