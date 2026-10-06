AFP
Defiant Vicenzo Montella brushes off Turkey sack fears after Nations League heartbreak against Italy
Montella stands firm despite pointless run
Montella has robustly defended his position and the development of his squad following a narrow defeat to Italy. The result leaves the Crescent-Stars without a single point after four matches in Group 1 of the Nations League, a statistic that has ramped up the pressure on the former Roma striker. However, Montella was quick to dismiss suggestions that he should step aside, instead highlighting the competitive nature of their recent performances.
"Frustration? I don't know if frustration is the right term, we certainly played a good game. We played on equal terms and perhaps we even did a little more. We conceded three goals exclusively on episodes, and it's not the first time. As a coach, I am satisfied with the attitude and personality of the boys," he told SportMediaset.
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Growth through elite adversity
The Italian tactician views his team's current slump not as a failure, but as a necessary phase of growth while competing against Europe's top teams. He sees these difficult fixtures against elite opposition as an essential proving ground for a squad working to adapt to the highest level of football. While acknowledging mistakes in late-game decision-making and defensive positioning, he stressed that fine margins define matches at this level.
"I can criticize them for not making the right choice at the end, or for not closing down the penalty area, but that's football at this level. I'm sure the players will gain enormous experience from this level of play, because the slightest incident can lead to a goal, and that determines the result, just as it often does the judgment," he added.
The 350 million euro difference
Montella pointed to the significant financial and experience gap between his developing Turkey squad and the established powerhouses like the Azzurri. To illustrate his point regarding the disparity in resources, Montella highlighted the quality of the substitutes Italy were able to introduce to see out the game. He argued that it is unfair to blame his players when they are competing against squads valued at hundreds of millions of euros more than their own.
"If I look at Italy's substitutions, with Calafiori, Esposito and Tonali, probably a total value of 350 million entered the field. In this sense I don't think it's anyone's fault, least of all my players who held their own, both tactically and technically, against a team of this level," he stated.
- AFP
Commitment to the Turkish project
With speculation mounting regarding his future on the bench, Montella was asked directly about his plans. The manager made no secret of his desire to continue his work, stressing that he remains fully committed to the role and the vision he has implemented since taking over. He believes that stability is key if Turkey are to eventually bridge the gap to Europe's elite nations and become regulars at major tournaments.
"It's not that they're not working, we're simply at a new level for us . Football is sometimes very simple: you're missing important players who change the level of the team. We've decided to continue on a path, and qualifying for the next European Championship is also important to us," Montella concluded.
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